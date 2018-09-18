SAN FRANCISCO — Nihonmachi Little Friends (NLF) will hold its fifth “Big Steps for Little Friends 5K Run/Walk” on Sunday, Oct. 14, at Lindley Meadows in Golden Gate Park. Proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit the children’s programs of NLF and their outdoor gardens and rooftop playground.

NLF is a nonprofit community-based organization providing Japanese bilingual and multicultural preschool and K-5th grade after-school programs to over 200 children annually, in the heart of San Francisco’s Japantown since 1975. Its programs use a creative project based learning approach to the curriculum, which encourages critical thinking and problem solving skills development.

Registration for the event can be accessed through NLF’s website at www.nlfchildcare.org. On the day of the event, the 5K run will start at 9 a.m. with check-in beginning at 8 a.m. in Lindley Meadows. Walkers will start at 9:30 a.m. with check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Lindley Meadows and will conclude by 11 a.m.

Following the run and walk, participants can enjoy breakfast/brunch refreshments, meet up with old and new friends, or participant in some Zumba, all in Lindley Meadows. Each participant will be entered into a drawing for an iPad Mini.

Zumba will be provided by licensed instructor and proud mother of two, Angie Hirano. She currently teaches at the Oakland Y and Lake Merritt Dance Center in Oakland. Her mission is to motivate people to live a happier and healthier lifestyle through the Zumba fitness program. Hirano is also leading a community fundraising effort to raise money for local nonprofit agencies serving people in need. Zumbathon charity events highlight local Zumba instructors who collaborate talents and give back to the community.

Contributions to NLF can be made online through NLF’s website, or mailed directly to NLF at 1830 Sutter St., San Francisco, CA 94115. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information, contact NLF at (415) 922-8898 or via email, [email protected]