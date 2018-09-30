CAPAC Members Comment on Ford/Kavanaugh Hearing

WASHINGTON — Following are statements from female members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus about the testimonies of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday and the committee’s decision on Friday to send the nomination to the full Senate.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), a member of the Judiciary Committee: “Dr. Ford has passed a polygraph test and given the committee the results. Judge Kavanaugh has not. She has called for outside witnesses to testify. Judge Kavanaugh has not. She called for an FBI investigation. Judge Kavanaugh has not …

“We are talking about putting Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court for a lifetime. For the sake of our democracy and the integrity of our democracy, you would think that members of the U.S. Senate would say there’s enough here to push pause — let’s reflect on what we’re about to do.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.): “The behavior Judge Kavanaugh is accused of is absolutely horrifying. There must be an immediate FBI investigation into his conduct followed by a Senate hearing in which relevant witnesses like Mark Judge are asked to testify and subpoenaed if necessary.

“Julie Swetnick has submitted this testimony under penalty of perjury. She and Deborah Ramirez must be given the chance to share their experiences with the Senate. I thank them both – and Christine Blasey Ford – for the courage they have shown and urge my fellow Americans to treat them with the respect survivors of sexual trauma deserve.”

Rep. Colleen Hanabusa (D-Hawaii): “Proud to stand with my colleagues to support Dr. Ford and women everywhere. Kavanaugh is facing serious allegations of misconduct and touts an extreme right-wing ideology that opposes too many of the rights we fought so hard to earn.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii): “For the good of the country, the Senate needs to put aside partisan politics. ALL Americans need to have faith in the Supreme Court and process. Solution is FBI objectively gather whatever evidence exists and present it to Senate without delay before vote.”

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento): “Today, Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans voted along party lines to send the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh to the full Senate. They should be ashamed of themselves. Committee Republicans cast their vote despite Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s courageous and powerful testimony yesterday.

“It has been painstakingly obvious throughout this process that the Republican strategy is simply to ignore the survivors. Two women have publicly alleged that Judge Kavanaugh sexually assaulted them. A third woman has publicly alleged that Judge Kavanaugh was present at a party where she was sexually assaulted.

“Survivors of sexual assault deserve to be heard and believed. That should never be a partisan issue. The Senate must delay the cloture vote until these allegations are properly investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“It is important to remember that no one is entitled to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court. Judge Kavanaugh’s appointment without further investigation would have lasting damage to the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and thus our nation as a whole.”

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena), chair of CAPAC: “I was in the Senate Judiciary Committee room, where 11 men voted to ignore a woman’s credible accusation of sexual assault without even an investigation. This vote sends the message to women and victims that their voices do not matter …

“Her allegations are credible and deserve to be investigated. It’s not just about who should be on the Supreme Court, it’s about who should be believed. It’s time we stop silencing victims through doubt, and give them a voice in fact-finding.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.): “As Eleanor Roosevelt once said, ‘We go ahead together or we go down together.” This investigation MUST happen now, so that we can go forward as a country together based on the facts.

“If Judge Kavanaugh is truly innocent, he should welcome a full FBI investigation that would clear his name. That is what Dr. Ford, whose testimony was so incredibly brave and compelling, has been asking for.

“It’s the least we can do to respect the credibility of Dr. Ford and the allegations of two other women before confirming someone to the Supreme Court. This due diligence is essential not only for all involved but also for the American people and the integrity of the judiciary.

“I want to thank [Sens.] Jeff Flake [R-Ariz.] and Chris Coons [D-Del.] for working together to try to bring our country together by delaying the floor vote for no more than a week until an FBI investigation can be conducted. This is the least we can do.”

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.): “Proud to march with my colleagues to the Senate to protest the Senate Judiciary Committee’s planned vote on Judge Kavanaugh. We must allow the FBI to investigate the serious allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Judge Kavanaugh.”