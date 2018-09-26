Cherry Blossom Alumnae to Discuss ‘Everyday Wins in the Workplace’

STANFORD — “Everyday Wins in the Workplace,” the 11th annual Cherry Blossom Alumnae Conference, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Stanford Career Education, 563 Salvatierra Walk, Stanford.

Women have made great strides in the workplace, but inequality persists. How can more women be represented at every level in corporate America, especially women of color? Gender diversity could be the key to any company’s success. Diversifying a variety of top positions, specifically executive roles, is more than a movement to level the corporate playing field — it’s about using the best resources to maximize every organization’s potential.

Keynote address: Lori Nishiura Mackenzie, executive director of the Clayman Institute at Stanford University. She generates research to advance women’s leadership by diagnosing barriers, developing and evaluating interventions to get beyond barriers, and disseminates researched-based solutions by bridging the gap between research and practice.

Panelists will be announced.

Cost is $15/person. Registration required. Free for CBA members. For more information, visit www.cherryblossomalumnae.org.

Cherry Blossom Alumnae is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to giving back to the Japanese American community through volunteerism, education, cultural appreciation, leadership and financial support. Through the annual conference, CBA strives to reach the broader Asian American community, addressing relevant themes in modern times and driving greater inspiration and discussion among the community — on topics that Asian Americans can use in their everyday life.