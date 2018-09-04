Farm Walk for Childhood Cancer at Tanaka Farms

IRVINE — The fourth annual Farm Walk for Childhood Cancer will take place on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tanaka Farms, 5380¾ University Dr. in Irvine.

This is a one-mile walk with 10 fruit/vegetable sampling stations along the route. These stations will be staffed by various volunteer groups and representatives from this year’s beneficiary childhood cancer organizations — Live 4 MTM, CHOC Children’s Cancer Center, Emilio Nares Foundation and Optimist International’s Cancer Research Initiative with John’s Hopkins. They will pass out the produce samples and provide information about the cancer-fighting benefits of the produce and about their organizations.

There will be entertainment and vendors at the end of the walk.

This is a family-friendly event; kids will especially enjoy this unique walk.

Check in anytime between 9 and 11 a.m. and walk at your own pace. The cost is $25 for adults, $15 for children 8 to 18 in advance; $30 for adults, $20 for children on site. No charge for children under 7.

Free parking; limited spaces. Carpooling is recommended.

Online registration is open at www.farmwalkforchildhoodcancer.org. For any questions, email [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/FarmWalkforChildhoodCancer/.