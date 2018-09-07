Hapa Writers in Conversation at JANM

On Saturday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. in conjunction with the Japanese American National Museum’s “hapa.me — 15 years of the hapa project” exhibition, creator and photographer Kip Fulbeck will moderate a conversation with hapa writers covering topics including Asian American identity, drawing from personal stories, and how cultural education influences their storytelling.

The panel will include New York Times bestselling author Jamie Ford (“Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet,” “Love and Other Consolation Prizes”) and award-winning playwright, essayist, poet, author, editor, and screenwriter Velina Hasu Houston, whose plays include “Tea,” “Calligraphy” and “Kokoro (True Heart).”

“hapa.me” catalog signing to follow. The exhibition closes Oct. 28.

Included with museum admission; RSVPs recommended.

JANM is located at First and Central in Little Tokyo. For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.