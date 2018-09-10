Heart Mountain Reunion Set for December

The Heart Mountain Committee and the Japanese American National Museum announce another Heart Mountain Camp Reunion Luncheon to be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Quiet Cannon in Montebello.

This reunion is for those persons incarcerated at the Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Wyoming during World War II, their descendants and friends. Registration forms have already been sent out to those who have previously attended the local reunions in Southern California.

The first Heart Mountain Camp Reunion was held in 1982 in Los Angeles with a sellout crowd of over 800 people. Since the first reunion, the Heart Mountain Committee has put on six national reunions. The San Jose, Seattle, and Salt Lake City reunion groups have put on five national reunions combined. Because of the dwindling number of attendees, the Heart Mountain Committee has put on three local reunions in the past five years.

Members of the committee are: Meri Asano, Tina Asano, Keiichi Ikeda, Marvin Inouye, George Iseri, Richard Iseri, Barbara Keimi, Harold Keimi, Kaleigh Komatsu, Teeny Miyano, Bacon Sakatani and Sachi Sasaki.

Those persons wishing to attend the reunion who did not receive the registration form are asked to contact Bacon Sakatani at [email protected] or call (626) 338-8310.