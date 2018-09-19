High-Profile Speakers at Aratani Theatre

The Japanese American Cultural and Community Center is partnering with other organizations to present notable speakers at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo. The schedule includes:

Sunday, Sept. 23 — An Evening with Karl Ove Knausgaard (“My Struggle: Book Six”), in conversation with Tom Lutz, editor-in-chief, Los Angeles Review of Books, at 5 p.m. Presented by Library Foundation of Los Angeles.

Wednesday, Oct. 3 — Actors Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally (“The Greatest Love Story Ever Told”) at 7:30 p.m. Presented by Skylight Books.

Thursday, Oct. 4 — Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin (“Leadership in Turbulent Times”) at 8 p.m. Reception from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Presented by Skylight Books.

Tuesday, Oct. 23 — An Evening with The Who’s Roger Daltrey (“Thanks a Lot Mr. Kibblewhite: My Story”) at 8 p.m. Presented by Live Talk LA.

Wednesday, Nov. 14 — An evening with actor Tom Hanks (“Uncommon Type: Some Stories”) at 8 p.m. Presented by Live Talk LA.

For more information, contact Carol Onaga at (213) 628-2725 or [email protected] or visit www.jaccc.org/jaccc-partners/.