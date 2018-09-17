Presented by the Asian American Drug Abuse Program, the legendary Kalapana will again be performing at AADAP’s 46th anniversary benefit concert on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Kalapana emerged as one of the most popular bands on the Hawaiian music scene in the ’70s, producing a steady stream of hits. Their 1975 debut album was hailed as one of the best of the mid-’70s Hawaiian renaissance. Tracks like “Naturally,” “Nightbird,” “The Hurt,” “You Make It Hard,” and “When the Morning Comes” became household tunes and still enjoy frequent play on contemporary Hawaiian radio. Musical trends have come and gone, but Kalapana’s hits have remained Island classics.

Performing will be Malani Bilyeu (vocals, guitar), DJ Pratt (lead guitar, vocals), Gaylord Holomalia (keyboards, vocals), and Kenji Sano (bass, vocals); accompanied by Todd Yukumoto (saxophone, flute), Garin Poliahu (drums) and John Valentine (vocals, guitar).

Reserved seating: $125 VIP/$120 members (includes reception and complimentary parking); $75 Premier/$70 members; $50 general/$45 members. Purchase 20 or more tickets and receive $10 off per ticket. VIP reception at 5:30 p.m.; will call opens/silent auction preview at 6 p.m.; house opens at 6:30 p.m.; program begins at 7 p.m.; dessert reception/meet-and-greet at 9 p.m. For more information, call (213) 628-2725 or visit www.jaccc.org.

Since 1972, AADAP has been a leader in providing prevention and treatment services to disenfranchised families impacted by the consequences of substance abuse and addiction, treating both teenagers and adults, as well as special programs for youth and on-the-job training. Its programs are open to any and all individuals. For more information, visit www.aadapinc.org/.