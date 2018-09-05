Japantown Neighborhood Association Meeting on Sept. 19

SAN JOSE — The Japantown Neighborhood Association will meet on Wednesday, sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Issei Memorial Building, 505 N. 5th St., San Jose.

Agenda items include:

• Updates on crime and prevention from San Jose Police Department’s Japantown liaison.

• Updates from Mindy Nguyen, aide to City Councilmember Raul Peralez (District 3), including the Corporation Yard Project.

• Updates on San Jose Beautiful grant cycles.

• Volunteers needed for Dumpster Day (Oct. 20) and Traffic Circle planting.

The Japantown Neighborhood Association’s mission is to encourage communication and cooperation between residents and businesses in the Japantown neighborhood; to serve as a voice and representative for the residents with government officials, non-government agencies, and business representatives; and to support and encourage the continued diversity of the Japantown neighborhood and surrounding areas.

For more information, visit JNA’s Facebook page.