Kenko no Hi Set for Oct. 20

SAN FRANCISCO — Kenko no Hi, San Francisco JACL’s annual free community health fair, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ United Presbyterian Church, 1700 Sutter St. (at Laguna) in San Francisco Japantown.

The event will include free flue shots for seniors, health screenings and health information. For more information, email [email protected]

Coming in December: SFJACL’s annual Spaghetti and Crab Feed. All proceeds go to benefit community programs.

SFJACL works to promote cultural, educational and social values and preserve the heritage and legacy of the Japanese American community.