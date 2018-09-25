‘Nikkei Story from Veracruz’ at JANM

“From Japan to Mexico: A Nikkei Story from Veracruz” will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

Julio Mizzumi Guerrero Kojima and Belen Torres Morales are descendants of immigrants who left Japan to work in the sugar plantations in Veracruz, Mexico, in the early 1900s. They are musicians with expertise in the fandango, a tradition specific to Veracruz that is rooted in community convening and participation. They also are part of an environmental/community gardening project in Veracruz called Jardin Kojima. They will share their expertise in fandango as well as talk about their environmental project.

Included with museum admission. RSVPs are recommended. For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.

This program is presented in partnership with FandangObon Project and Discover Nikkei.