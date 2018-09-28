North American Premiere of ‘Magic Kimono’ at New People

SAN FRANCISCO — The North American premiere of “Magic Kimono” (2017, 99 minutes), with a special appearance by actress Kaori Momoi, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 30, from 1:40 to 3:45 p.m. at New People 1746 Post St. in San Francisco Japantown.

The unusual reunion between a woman who has withdrawn into herself and her husband is depicted in this drama, co-produced in Japan and Latvia and helmed by Latvian up-and-coming director Maris Martinsons. It stars Momoi (“Hee,” “Ghost in the Shell”) and Issey Ogata (“Silence”).

Keiko, who lost everything in the Great Hanshin Earthquake, has lived a lonely life alone for the past 20 years. She reluctantly takes part in a kimono show in the Latvian capital of Riga. Backstage during the show, she is confronted by a man who appears to be her husband (Ogata), who had been reported missing after the earthquake.

Momoi will take part in Q&A after the screening.

Info: www.jffsf.org/2018/magic-kimono/

Part of the Japan Film Festival of San Francisco. Other films include:

Saturday, Sept. 29 — “Sekigahara” at 12 p.m.; “A Tale of Love and Honor: Live in Gion” at 3:30 p.m.; “Cinema Kabuki: The Tale of Bunshichi” at 4:50 p.m.; “Namie Amuro Final Tour 2018 at Tokyo Dome” at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30 — “Blank 13” at 12 p.m.; “Before We Vanish” at 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 1 — “The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl” at 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 2: “Ramen Heads” at 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 3: “A Silent Voice: The Movie” at 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 4: “Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda” at 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 5: DigiCon6 ASIA Awards: The Wonders of Animation Shorts at 7:15 p.m.

Info: www.jffsf.org/2018/schedule2018/