Osaka Matsuri in S.F. Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO — Japantown Chounaikai is hosting the third annual Osaka Matsuri in San Francisco Japantown on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 12 to 5 p.m.

Activities will take place at Japantown Peace Plaza, Post and Buchanan streets.

Celebrate San Francisco’s oldest sister-city relationship through through dance, music, and food. The schedule is as follows:

12 p.m.: Ito Yosakoi and Uzumaru Yosakoi

12:40 p.m.: Opening ceremony

1 p.m.: Coast in the Clouds

1:45 p.m.: Northern California Cherry Blossom Queen and Court

2 p.m.: Mr. Osaka Contest

2:50 p.m.: Nihonmachi Little Friends

3:30 p.m.: Michiya and Michisuya Hanayagi Japanese Dance Group (Nihon buyou)

3:50 p.m.: Awakko-ren (Awa odori)

4:15 p.m.: Kawachi Ondo (led by Awakko-ren)

4:30 p.m.: Bon Odori (led by Michisuya Hanayagi)

5 p.m.: Closing ceremony

オオキニ！