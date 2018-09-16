San Jose Taiko Celebrating 45th Anniversary

SAN JOSE — Join San Jose Taiko on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 21-22, for the culmination of its 45th anniversary celebration.

The concert, which will take place on Sept. 21 and 22 at 8 p.m. (Saturday at 3 p.m. is sold out) at the School of Arts and Culture at the Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave. in San Jose, will feature collaborations with special guest artists Aswat Ensemble and Wesley Jazz Ensemble to highlight some pieces developed for the anniversary as well as a medley of San Jose Taiko songs from the past 45 years.

Tickets: Presale — $25 adults, $20 students and seniors. At the door (if available): $30 adults, $25 students and seniors.

All shows are the same program and will be approximately 2 hours in length, including a 15-minute intermission. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Will call will open 1 hour before showtime.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit https://taiko.org/45thconcert.

Since 1973, San Jose Taiko has captivated global audiences and critics alike with the powerful sounds of the taiko. Inspired by traditional Japanese drumming, company performers express the beauty of the human spirit through the voice of the taiko, creating a vibrant, contemporary art form as they strive to connect people through cultural understanding, creative expression, and rhythmic heartbeat.

San Jose Taiko was founded by young Asian Americans searching for an outlet to convey their experiences as third-generation Japanese Americans, or Sansei. Looking to Japan for inspiration, they were drawn to the empowering sounds of the taiko, an instrument that embodies the spiritual essence and heartbeat of Japan.

Since then, San Jose Taiko has become a world-class ensemble, performing extensively both nationally and internationally, reaching more than 75,000 audience members each year. By studying with masters of other traditions and cultures, San Jose Taiko has broadened and embellished this historical art form into a distinct performance style that blends the traditional rhythms of Japanese drumming with the beat of world rhythms, including African, Brazilian, Filipino, Latin and jazz and is often described as “dancing with drums.” Known for synchronized choreography, eclectic musicality, and joyful spirit, San Jose Taiko performances and instruction are sought throughout the world by taiko fans and practitioners alike.

With a deep respect for cultural traditions, San Jose Taiko is dedicated to the advancement of taiko through innovative performances and outstanding educational programs, while maintaining strong ties with its San Jose Japantown community. San Jose Taiko performers use the power and beauty of taiko to transcend cultural barriers and foster a greater understanding of Japanese American culture. San Jose Taiko’s strength lies in the accessibility of its music and artistry. Not tied to any one demographic, San Jose Taiko appeals to something on the basic human level in all of us. Through taiko, they encourage cultural pluralism as a gateway to better communication, open-mindedness, and connection.