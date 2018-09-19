Semifinalists in 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program Named

EVANSTON, Ill. — Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) on Sept. 12 announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.

Over 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.

Over 1.6 million juniors in about 22,000 high schools entered the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation. For more information on the program, visit www.nationalmerit.org.

California semifinalists include (alphabetical by city):

Berkeley — Gemma Fa-Kaji, Berkeley High School

Corona — Allison S. Ohara, homeschool

Cupertino — Megan M. Ikeya and Pasqualle S. Yamakawa, Homestead High School

Diamond Bar — Amy L. Miyahara, Diamond Bar High School

Fresno — Hayley E. Kumagai, University High School

Fullerton — Shoichi Omoto, Troy High School

La Crescenta — Justin S. Nakama, Crescenta Valley High School

La Habra — Ashley E. Haraguchi, La Habra High School

Oakland — Iris Ushizima Sabino, Head-Royce School

Placentia — Bryce M. Tsuyuki, Valencia High School

Rolling Hills Estate — Kyle L. Mizumoto and Jennifer S. Terada, Palos Verdes Peninsula High School

Solana Beach — Jason T. Kikkawa, Santa Fe Christian School

South Pasadena — Lindsey K. Kuwahara, South Pasadena High School

West Covina — Kristina M. Hiraishi, South Hills High School