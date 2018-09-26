‘South Pacific in Concert’ to Feature Jodi Kimura as Bloody Mary

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES — “South Pacific in Concert” will be presented at Palos Verdes Performing Arts’ Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Dr., Rolling Hills Estates, on Friday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved story examining love and prejudice comes to full musical life on the Norris stage in a special “in concert” presentation. The story of cultures intersecting in wartime brought challenging conversations to the American theater, as well as the 1950 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. With a 25-piece orchestra onstage, accompanied by a full cast, performing songs such as “Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair,” “Bali Hai,” and “You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught,” you’re sure to have “Some Enchanted Evening.”

Jodi Kimura will reprise her role as Bloody Mary. In the last 10 years, she has appeared in seven productions of “South Pacific”: the first national tours in the U.S. and the U.K., both Lincoln Center productions, and five regional theaters, including La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts earlier this year. She says that Bloody Mary, whom she has played more than 800 times, is her favorite role in musical theater.

Kimura’s extensive stage credits include “Mamma Mia,” “Godspell,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Xanadu,” “The Full Monty,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “From Here to Eternity,” “World Goes Round,” “If All the Sky Were Paper,” and “Another Side of the Island.”

Tickets: Tier A — $70 adult, $60 youth (under 18); Tier B — $65 adult, $55 youth; Tier C — $30 adult, $30 youth. A $7 facility fee per ticket applies to web orders, phone orders, and box office window orders.

Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 12 to 6 p.m. and one hour prior to all events. For more information, call (310) 544-0403, ext. 221, or visit http://palosverdesperformingarts.com.