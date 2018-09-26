JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»»Yatai: Taking It to the Street

Yatai: Taking It to the Street

0

Posted On ,

GARDENA — Yatai Fest L.A. is coming back for its second year on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 3 to 9 p.m. on 186th Street between Denker Avenue and Harvard Boulevard in Gardena.

The family-friendly event will feature Japanese food, a beer garden, live entertainment, and kids’ activities.

Beneficiaries include Tsunami Baseball, South Bay Judo and Northstars Basketball.

Hosted by Japan Alliance, Councilmember Joe Buscaino and Sapporo Beer.

Japan Alliance is a charitable entity formed to bridge the gap between Japanese and Japanese Americans through health, culture, and the mutual exchange of information via events, seminars, and collaboration with other nonprofit entities. Info: http://japanalliance.org or www.facebook.com/japanallianceorg/.

Photo by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply