Aki Matsuri at S.F.’s Japan Center

SAN FRANCISCO — Come celebrate Aki Matsuri (Fall Festival), marking the 50th anniversary of Japan Center, on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Japan Center Malls, 1737 Post St. in San Francisco Japantown.

The event features top Japanese cultural groups of San Francisco and the Greater Bay Area in drumming, dance, martial arts, and more on two stages, along with demonstrations and workshops. Bring the whole family for a day of culture and art.

Event schedule:

Peace Plaza Stage

11:30 a.m.: Opening ceremony

12-12:45 p.m.: San Francisco Taiko Dojo

1-1:30 p.m.: Michiya Hanayagi and Michisuya Hanayagi Japanese Classical Dance

1:30-2:15 p.m.: Sakura Ren

2:25-2:40 p.m.: Gen Odori

2:45-3:30 p.m.: Suio Ryu Iai Kenpo SF

3:45-4:30 p.m.: San Jose Taiko

East Mall Stage

12-1 p.m. SF Kendo Dojo

1-1:15 p.m.: Washi ningyo by Rochelle Lum

1:15-2 p.m.: Shamisen by Fujimoto Hideki Kai

2–2:15 p.m.: Shodo by Rev. Masato Kawahatsu

2:15-2:45 p.m.: Mari Tsukino

2:45-3 p.m.: Origami by Paper Tree

3-4 p.m.: SF Koto Group Hanaikada

4-4:30 p.m.: Ito Yosakoi

Union Bank Hospitality Room (workshops)

12:30-1:15 p.m.: Origami by Paper Tree

1:30-2:15 p.m.: Washi ningyo by Rochelle Lum

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Shodo by Rev. Kawahatsu

Sponsored by the East and West Japan Center Malls, Japantown Merchants Associationm and the Consulate General of Japan in San Francisco, in partnership with the Japan Center Garage Corporation, Japantown Task Force, San Francisco Taiko Dojo, San Jose Taiko, and San Francisco Rec and Park.