Akimatsuri at ESGVJCC on Saturday

WEST COVINA — The 2018 Akimatsuri (Fall Festival) will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 12 to 8 p.m. at the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave. in West Covina.
The event, co-sponsored by the City of West Covina, will feature food, taiko, ondo dancing, martial arts, games, and much more. The entertainment schedule is as follows:
1 p.m.: Joy Afuso Sokyoku Kenkyusho
1:30 p.m.: Presentations
2 p.m.: Bando Ryu: Kyo no Kai
2:30 p.m.: Hoshun Minyo Dance
3 p.m.: ESGVJCC Aiko and Shinkendo
3:30 p.m.: ESGVJCC Karaoke Club
4 p.m.: Covina Kendo Dojo
4:30 p.m.: Eibukan Goju Ryu Karate Do
5 p.m.: West Covina Judo Dojo
5:30 p.m.: Shorinji Kempo
6 p.m.: Kishin Daiko
6:30 to 8 pm.: Ondo dancing
Free admission. For more information, call (626) 960-2566 or email [email protected]