Akimatsuri at ESGVJCC on Saturday

WEST COVINA — The 2018 Akimatsuri (Fall Festival) will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 12 to 8 p.m. at the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave. in West Covina.

The event, co-sponsored by the City of West Covina, will feature food, taiko, ondo dancing, martial arts, games, and much more. The entertainment schedule is as follows:

1 p.m.: Joy Afuso Sokyoku Kenkyusho

1:30 p.m.: Presentations

2 p.m.: Bando Ryu: Kyo no Kai

2:30 p.m.: Hoshun Minyo Dance

3 p.m.: ESGVJCC Aiko and Shinkendo

3:30 p.m.: ESGVJCC Karaoke Club

4 p.m.: Covina Kendo Dojo

4:30 p.m.: Eibukan Goju Ryu Karate Do

5 p.m.: West Covina Judo Dojo

5:30 p.m.: Shorinji Kempo

6 p.m.: Kishin Daiko

6:30 to 8 pm.: Ondo dancing

Free admission. For more information, call (626) 960-2566 or email [email protected]