An Afternoon of Stars

U.S. Kabuki Kenkyu Kai presents “Shinsei Kai (新星会): Emerging Stars of Japanese Arts” on Sunday, Nov. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

An unforgettable performance showcasing emerging artists Gankyo Nakamura (kabuki), Walter Nishinaka (taiko), Brian Mitsuhiro Wong (koto), and Kuniharu Yoshida (calligraphy).

They will be joined by master guest artists Bando Ai (Japanese classical dance) from Tokyo; Masaei Ichikawa (costumer) from Tokyo; and Shirley Kazuyo Muramoto (koto/shamisen) from Oakland.

There will also be a special name-taking performance (natori hiro) by Los Angeles native Cheryl Haruko Ikegami. She will make her debut as Bando Kyoharumi, a title granted by the late 10th headmaster of the Bando School of Japanese Classical Dance, Bando Mitsugoro.

Sponsored by UCLA Terasaki Center for Japanese Studies and Toyo Miyatake Studio.

Tickets: $15. Purchase online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10339003. For more information, call (760) 503-5088, email [email protected] or visit www.kyonokai.com.