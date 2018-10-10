Comedy Comedy Festival This Weekend at JACCC

Disoriented Comedy and the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center present the fourth annual Comedy Comedy Festival: A Comedy Festival, featuring dozens of Asian Pacific American standup comics, from Oct. 12 to 14 at the JACCC, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

To purchase tickets, go to: http://comedycomedyfest.com/schedule

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 12

• The Picture This! Show, 8 to 10 p.m. at Aratani Theatre. Hosted by Jenny Yang (E!’s “Busy Tonight”) and Brandie Posey (“Lady to Lady” podcast). Featuring a surprise performer. Also Aparna Nancherla (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”), Eugene Cordero (“Kong: Skull Island”), Asif Ali (TBS’ “Wrecked”), DeeDee Magno Hall (Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe”), and Shannon Lee (Bruce Lee Foundation). $20 general, $15 JACCC members.

Official festival after-party destination: Kasih LA-Indonesian Cuisine and Cocktails

Saturday, Oct. 13

• Asian AF #1, 1 to 2:30 p.m. in JACCC Garden Room. Hosted by Kat Evasco, Christine Medrano and Kiran Deol. Featuring newbie standup comedy by Amanda Suk (Marvel’s “The Runaways”), Sono Patel (writer, CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), and Mike Bow (actor, YouTuber, ISAtv host). Improv by The Comedy Comedy Festival staff and Room to Improv. $15 general, $12 JACCC members.

• Asian AF #2, 2:30 to 4 p.m. in JACCC Garden Room. Hosted by Sherry Cola and Jes Tom. Featuring newbie standup comedy by Hollis Wong-Wear (poet and musician, Flavr Blue), Jake Choi (ABC’s “Single Parents”) and Ellen Wong (Netflix’s “Glow”). Improv by Out of Towners Improv (Dan Lee, Virgil Shelby, G-Su Paek-Austin) and Stir Friday Night. $15 general, $12 JACCC members.

• Asian AF #3, 4 to 5:30 p.m. in JACCC Garden Room. Hosted by Sherry Cola. Featuring Jes Tom, Hollis Wong-Wear, Jake Choi, Ellen Wong. Improv by Out of Towners Improv and Stir Friday Night. $15 general, $12 JACCC members.

• Disoriented Comedy, 8 to 10 p.m. at Aratani Theatre. Featuring a surprise headliner and Robin Tran (Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle”). With D’Lo (Amazon’s “Transparent,” Netflix’s “Sense 8”), Atsuko Okatsuka (HBO’s “Room 104,” Comedy Central Asia) and Jenny Yang (E!’s “Busy Tonight”). $25 general, $20 JACCC members.

Sunday, Oct. 14

• Asian AF #4, 1 to 2:30 p.m. in JACCC Garden Room. Hosted by Kasu Kusano, Fizaa Dosani and Sierra Katow. Featuring newbie standup comedy by Phil Wang (Wong Fu Productions), Lilan Bowden (Disney’s “Andie Mack”), Megan Lee (singer-songwriter). Improv by Cold Tofu and Miss Golightly. $15 general, $12 JACCC members.

• Asian AF #5: The Diversity Diversity Showcase, 2:30 to 4 p.m. in JACCC Garden Room. Hosted by Peter Kim, Adam Conover (Diversity Showcase headliner, TruTV’s “Adam Ruins Everything”), Kyle Mizono, and Irene Tu. Featuring newbie standup comedy by Peter Sudarso (actor, “Power Rangers”). Improv by Number One Son and Sini-Gang. $15 general, $12 JACCC members.

• Asian AF #6: The Armando Show, 4 to 5:30 p.m. in JACCC Garden Room. Hosted by Bri Pruett, Ahmed Bharoocha, Teresa Lee, and Francesca Fiorentini. Improv by Voltron with a very special guest TBA. $15 general, $12 JACCC members.

• The Musical Musical Show: A Musical Comedy Show, 7 to 8:45 p.m. in JACCC Garden Room. Featuring Tess Paras (host), Danny Pudi, Parvesh Cheena, Mary Sohn, AJ Rafael, JR De Guzman, Lana McKissack, Katie Malia, SeventhGrade (Chuck Maa and Geo Lee), and Musical Improv (Jiavani Linayao and Shilpa Das). $20 general, $15 JACCC members.

