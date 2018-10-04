DASH Downtown Route Expands to Arts District

LADOT (Los Angeles Department of Transportation) Transit’s DASH Downtown Route A has expand to the Arts District, effective Sept. 24.

The route now serves the area bounded by Molino Street, Palmetto Street, Seaton Street, Fifth Street and Alameda Street.

Three new stops have been added at Molino and Palmetto, at Palmetto west of Hewitt Street, and at Alameda and Fourth Street.

Two stops have been eliminated at Third and Hewitt and at Third and Alameda.

For more information, visit http://ladottransit.com or call the LADOT Transit Customer Service Center at (213, 310, 323 or 818) 808-2273.