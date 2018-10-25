Gardena Valley JCI Hosts Obake Night

GARDENA — Trick or treat! Come to Obake Night on Friday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Garena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena, for a Studio Ghibli-themed scavenger hunt.

Will you be able to navigate the world of Ghibli with characters like No Face, Yubaba, Kiki, and Ponyo? You’ll be going through different parts of GVJCI to find some treats (or tricks?).

Minimum two people to participate (parents welcome) and $3 per person. Ghibli knowledge is a bonus but anyone can participate regardless of their expertise. Come in costume and be sure to bring a bag to collect candy in. There will be non-scavenger hunt activities as well.

Sign up by calling (310) 324-6611 or emailing [email protected]