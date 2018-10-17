Get Up 8 Hosts Annual ‘Auction’ in Orange

ORANGE — Get Up 8 Foundation will host its seventh annual signature event, “The Auction,” on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Dave & Busters, 20 City Blvd. W., Bldg. G, #1 in Orange.

“The Auction” celebrates the energy, passion and power people have to band together and reach out to help out a person in their community who has fallen on hard times. “The Auction” incorporates raffle, auction, excitement and camaraderie that guests will be talking about for a long time.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. with participant and sponsor registration starting at 7 p.m.

The recipient for “The Auction 2018” is Drake Walker. On Aug. 15, Jim and Leslie Walker were given news no parent wants to hear. Their 7-year-old-son Drake had been diagnosed with DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma). DIPG is a highly aggressive and difficult-to-treat pediatric brain tumor. There is no cure.

The Walkers are an amazing family full of love, dedication and service. Jim serves as a sergeant with the Torrance Police Department and Leslie serves as a birth and postpartum doula. Taryn, James and Gigi are Drake’s adorable siblings.

Drake is currently participating in a clinical trial at Children’s Hospital Orange County that consists of a six-week radiation treatment. Because of the size and location of DIPG, in the brainstem, surgery is not an option. Drake has good and bad days and often gets terrible headaches and dizziness and sleeps a lot. Get Up 8 Foundation is raising funds to help create memories that will last forever for the Walker family.

To enhance the quality of life for underserved individuals, families and groups in need in the community, Get Up 8 Foundation was created by a small group of friends in Southern California who believed in the importance of a strong, well-supported community. It is putting into place fund development opportunities to help aid these individuals, families and groups who need assistance to overcome their challenges.

Get Up 8 Foundation is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization. All board and staff members are volunteers.

Ryan Okita, a member of the board of directors, says, “Get Up 8 was created to change lives. Get Up 8 has a responsibility to do great work in which all our supporters can be proud of making possible.”

Tickets are available and Get Up 8 Foundation and “The Auction” event details can be found on the website at www.getup8.org.