‘Ghost Squad’ at Japan Foundation L.A.

“Ghost Squad” (2018, 106 minutes), directed by Noboru Iguchi, will be screened on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles.

A quirky horror film depicting the escapades of a ghost revenge group by the gifted director of “The Machine Girl.” Rika (Anna Yanagi) is a young girl thinking of committing suicide who is possessed by the ghosts of three girls, Keiko (Sumire Ueno), Akari (Minori Mikado), and Yoshie (Yuni Hon), and made to cooperate in their quest for vengeance against their killers.

When they succeed in getting their first revenge, a spirit bound to a location named Naomi appears, saying there is another killer and instructing them to fight as the “Ghost Squad” under her leadership.

In Japanese with English subtitles. Free to attend. Reservations not required. Street parking available. JFLA provides high-quality Japanese film screenings every second and fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m.

For more information, (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.