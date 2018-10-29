Grateful Crane to Present Free Concerts for Nikkei Caregivers

Giving Nikkei caregivers a much-needed break from their caregiving duties is the purpose behind “Back in the Day,” a series of special free concerts for caregivers to take place this November in Oxnard, Anaheim and Gardena.

Presented by the Graeful Crane Ensemble and funded by a grant from Keiro, the three concerts are geared for Sansei/Nikkei caregivers and will feature favorite songs such as “Hello Stranger” and “That’s All” from the Sansei dance scene of the 1960s and 1970s.

“We know that caregiving for your folks is stressful and extremely taxing on the mind, body and spirit,” said Soji Kashiwagi, executive director of Grateful Crane. “With our concerts, we invite caregivers to take a well-deserved break, and to come out and take a trip down memory lane with some of their favorite songs from back in the day.”

To attend the concert, a Nikkei caregiver is defined as someone who is currently caregiving for a parent, parents or family members.

A post-concert reception will give caregivers in attendance a chance to talk about the good ol’ days, and to find support and camaraderie from shared experiences as Nikkei caregivers.

The “Back in the Day” band includes Grateful Crane’s musical director Scott Nagatani, drummer Danny Yamamoto of Hiroshima, and bass guitarist Hiro Morozumi. Vocalists singing the greatest hits from the dance days include Keiko Kawashima, Kurt Kuniyoshi, Helen Ota and Brian Yamamoto from Local Mojo and The Ronin Stones.

“Our hope is that our caregivers will not only have some fun, but also realize that they’re not alone in their caregiving for their folks,” said Kashiwagi. “There’s a whole community of caregivers out there, and they’re all playing a part in that caring.”

Here is the schedule:

• Saturday, Nov. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Oxnard Buddhist Temple Hall, 250 S. H St., Oxnard, 93030

• Sunday, Nov. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church Social Hall, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim

• Sunday, Nov. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, Nisei Veterans Hall, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena

The concerts are free for Nikkei caregivers and a guest. To RSVP, call (310) 995-5841 or email [email protected]