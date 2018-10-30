Halloween in San Jose Japantown

SAN JOSE — Halloween in Japantown will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Last year was such a success that the Knight Foundation is making it possible to close the streets for this safety-conscious community event. Streets will close at 3 p.m. and open back up at 8:30 p.m.

Jackson will be closed from 4th to 6th as it was last year; 5th will be closed from just south of the Betsuin Annex driveway down to the Issei Memorial Building driveway.

Besides the trick-or-treating supported by many Japantown businesses and organizations, check out the schedule below for all the activities that have been confirmed.

Where possible, folks are invited to try to get to Japantown without using a car. There will be free bike parking (thanks to San Jose Buddhist Church, Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition, and Knight Foundation) as well as designated areas for rideshare pickup/dropoff. For those up for walking five blocks, there is lightrail. For those that must drive, there is a public parking lot off of Jackson between 6th and 7th.

Schedule

4 p.m.: San Jose JACL arts and crafts at Issei Memorial Building, 565 N. 5th St. Ends at 6:30 p.m.

5 p.m.: San Jose Taiko performance in the street near Issei Memorial Building. Lotus Preschool Taiko will kick things off.

Safety presentation by San Jose Taiko and San Jose Police Department.

Corinne Okada Takara starts her fun “Layers of SJ” maker booth in front of Roy’s Station Coffee & Tea, 197 Jackson St. Ends at 7 p.m.

Halloween Carnival and Dance at Northside Community Center, 488 N. 6th St., hosted by Grace Art and Wellness Program (free admission). Ends at 8 p.m.

5:30 to 8 p.m.: Trick-or-treating in Japantown. Merchants and organizations will be giving away treats to all kids in costume.

“Trunk ‘N Treat” from Wesley United Methodist Church, 566 N. 5th St. This will take place in their parking lot on 5th Street.

Take photos with “J-Town Halloween Drummers” (San Jose Taiko) throughout Japantown.

Children’s book giveaway by Japantown Business Association will be giving away free children’s books. Limited availability, so pick yours up after the taiko performance.

7 p.m.: Thriller Flashmob back by popular demand and hosted by The Get Down Dance Studio. This will take place on the street at 5th and Jackson.

On the web: https://taiko.org/halloween/