Haunted Little Tokyo Film Festival Starts Friday

Nothing says Halloween like classic, hair-raising Japanese horror cinema. Celebrate Little Tokyo’s film history this month at outdoor screenings beneath the enchanted moonlight.

Light refreshments will be provided by Wolf & Crane, Buttery Popcorn Co., Takuma Burgers & Cafe Dulce. This event is produced in partnership with Visual Communications, East West Players, and the Japanese American National Museum.

The schedule is as follows:

• “Prince of Darkness” (1987), presented in partnership with the Little Tokyo Historical Society, on Friday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at Union Center for the Arts, 120 Judge John Aiso St. Register online at: www.golittletokyo.com/haunted/

A research team finds a mysterious cylinder in a deserted church (exteriors filmed at the old Union Church building, now Union Center for the Arts). If opened, it could mean the end of the world. Directed by John Carpenter. Cast includes Donald Pleasence, Jameson Parker, Victor Wong, Lisa Blount, Dennis Dun, Alice Cooper.

• “Jinro Game” (2013), presented with support from the Asian American Journalists Association-L.A. Chapter, on Friday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at Union Center for the Arts. Register online at: www.golittletokyo.com/haunted/

Watch a group of high school students locked up in an abandoned building fight to be the last one surviving as all sense of sanity slips away in this game of deception and self-preservation. Directed by Izuru Kumasaka. U.S. premiere. Before the screening starts, attendees will have a chance to guess the werewolf and win a prize.

• “Mary and the Witch’s Flower” (2017) on Friday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at Japanese Village Plaza. Register online at: www.golittletokyo.com/haunted/

In this animated feature, a strange flower grants a girl magical powers. Based on “The Little Broomstick” by Mary Stewart. Directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi.

• “Godzilla” (1954) on Friday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. RSVP by calling (213) 625-0414 or emailing [email protected]

In the first film in the Godzilla franchise, a prehistoric monster wreaks havoc on Tokyo. Directed by Ishiro Honda with special effects by Eiji Tsuburaya. The film stars Akira Takarada, Momoko Kōchi, Akihiko Hirata and Takashi Shimura, with Haruo Nakajima and Katsumi Tezuka as the performers for Godzilla.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating, blankets and pillows. There will be benches and open space for additional seating on cement.

Haunted Little Tokyo is presented by the Little Tokyo Community Council and Team Huizar. For a full schedule, visit www.golittletokyo.com/haunted.