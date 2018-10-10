Hiroshima at Yoshi’s Oakland

OAKLAND — Hiroshima will perform at Yoshi’s Oakland, 510 Embarcadero West, on Friday, Oct. 19, at 8 and 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m. (sold out) and 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m.

Hiroshima, a group whose music falls between R&B, pop, world music, and jazz, has long had its own niche. The band integrates traditional Japanese instruments into their musical blend and has generally been both commercial and creative within its genre.

In the more than four decades since Hiroshima first convened, the Los Angeles-based ensemble of Dan Kuramoto (keyboards/woodwinds/composer/producer), virtuoso June Kuramoto (koto/composer), Kimo Cornwell (piano/keyboards/composer), Danny Yamamoto (drums/percussion), and Dean Cortez (bass) has blended jazz, pop, and rock with traditional Japanese folk music and instruments. The resulting sound was a pioneering voice in the contemporary world music movement of the late 20th century.

Ever evolving, the Grammy-nominated group creates music and sounds totally unique — with depth, heart and soul.

Tickets range from $27 to $69. For more information, call (510) 238-9200 or visit www.yoshis.com.

Yoshi’s began in 1972 as a small, North Berkeley sushi bar owned by founder and namesake, Yoshie Akiba, alongside her two best friends Kaz Kajimura, a journalist and carpenter, and Hiroyuki Hori, a painter and Japanese cook. Over the next 40 years, Yoshi’s built itself into one of the world’s most respected jazz venues, earning a reputation as the Bay Area’s premier location for great Japanese cuisine and jazz music.

Today, Yoshi’s is an award-winning 310-seat live performance venue with a state-of-the-art sound system and design, occupying 17,000 square feet in the heart of Oakland’s Jack London Square. Under the guidance of esteemed Artistic Director Michael Pritchard, the venue has expanded its focus to include broader genres suitable to a variety of musical tastes.