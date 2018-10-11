Hiroshima, Keiko Matsui at Catalina Island JazzTrax Festival

AVALON — Hiroshima and Keiko Matsui are part of the lineup at the 32nd Catalina Island JazzTrax Festival (Oct. 11-14 and 18-21).

In the band’s first time back to Catalina Island in five years, Hiroshima will appear high atop 1929 Wrigley Casino in Avalon Ballroom, looking out to sea, on Sunday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m., preceded by trumpeter Willie Bradley at 12 p.m. One ticket includes both shows.

The Grammy-nominated Hiroshima, which released its first album nearly 40 years ago, features Dan Kuramoto (saxophone/flute/keyboards), June Kuramoto (koto), Kimo Cornwell (keyboards), Dean Cortez (bass) and Danny Yamamoto (drums/percussion).

Keyboardist and composer Matsui will perform on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. during Unplugged Under the Stars on Descanso Beach, preceded by guitarist/scatter extraordinaire Steve Oliver at 6 p.m.

Specializing in smooth jazz, jazz fusion and new-age music, her career spans four decades, during which she has released 20 CDs in addition to various compilations). She loves Avalon and usually hangs for extra nights whenever she appears at JazzTrax.

Full weekend series tickets and single-session tickets are still available. For more information, including links for transportation and hotel accommodations, go to http://www.jazztrax.com/jazz/catalina.html.