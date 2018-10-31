International Taiko Festival on Nov. 10-11

SAN MATEO — The 50th Anniversary International Taiko Festival will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center, 600 N. Delaware St., San Mateo.

Featuring:

• Grandmaster Seiichi Tanaka and the San Francisco Taiko Dojo, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

• Special guests from Japan, Wako Daiko and Taiyo Onoda of Kodo.

• Special guests Burlington Taiko, Fubuki Daiko, Fushu Daiko, Kaoru Watanabe, Kenny Endo, Masato Baba, Matsuriza, Sacramento Taiko Dan, Shogo Yamada & Yamasho Kai, and Shoji Kameda.

Sponsored by Nippon Taiko Foundation, NBC Bay Area, Miyamoto Unosuke Shoten Co. Ltd., Don and Hisae Dickey, Asano Taiko U.S, and Bay Area Taiko Arts.

Tickets are $45. To purchase, go to: http://www.sftaiko.com/tickets/itf50