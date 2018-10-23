JARF Curry Cook-off at CUPC

SAN FRANCISCO — The 15th annual S.F. Japanese American Religious Federation Curry Cook-off will take place on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Christ United Presbyterian Church, 1700 Sutter St. (at Laguna) in San Francisco Japantown.

Come and eat delicious curry (all you can eat), vote for your favorite dish, and stay for the raffle prizes.

Contestants are still needed for general curry and vegetarian curry entries. There is a $30 subsidy just for entering, and winning curries will receive prizes.

Suggested donation: $17 at the door; $15 pre-event — call Rev. Rodney Yano at (415) 931-0453 or use the Eventbrite link; $8 for children (ages 5-8).

Proceeds will benefit Rosa Parks Elementary School’s Japanese Bilingual & Bicultural Program.