Lil’ Pumpkins

Kindergarteners from Nishi Center do their best to hoist up some pumpkins at the Haunted Little Tokyo Pumpkin Patch at Japanese Village Plaza in Little Tokyo which opened on Friday. The pumpkins, donated by Tanaka Farms, will be available to purchase and decorate from now until Oct. 21. The Japanese American Cultural and Community Center is also hosting a Pumpkin Patch and Kabocha Corner at its newly opened Watanabe Exhibition Center featuring kabocha-themed community exhibition featuring recipes, carvings and artwork. Pumpkin patch proceeds benefit JACCC, API Forward Movement, and Little Tokyo Community Council. More information about Haunted Little Tokyo at hauntedlittletokyo.com.

Haunted Little Tokyo Schedule

• Haunted Little Tokyo Pumpkin Patch and Kabocha Garden, Oct. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 12-7 p.m., at Japanese Village Plaza. Oct. 6-7, 8-12, 17-26, 12-5 p.m., at JACCC, 244 S. San Pedro St.

• Haunted Ghost of Little Tokyo Walking Tour, Saturday, Oct. 13, 5-6:30 p.m., Union Center for the Arts, 120 Judge John Aiso St.

• Haunted Little Tokyo Film Festival — “Jinro Game” on Friday, Oct. 12, 8-10 p.m., at Union Center for the Arts; “Mary and the Witch’s Flower” on Friday, Oct. 19, 7-10 p.m., Japanese Village Plaza; “Godzilla” on Thursday, Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m., Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave.

• Haunted Night in Little Tokyo: The Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.-12 a.m., Second Street between Central and San Pedro.

• Trick-or-Treat in Little Tokyo on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2-7 p.m., at Japanese Village Plaza.

Photo by MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo