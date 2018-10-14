Little Tokyo Community Impact Fund Plans More Public Meetings

Organizers of the Little Tokyo Community Impact Fund (LTCIF) have announced more open meetings to present the formation of a community-benefit investment fund aimed at helping to preserve the historic ethnic neighborhood of Little Tokyo.

The LTCIF held a public meeting at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center in August, and a second information session at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute in September.

According to members of the LTCIF Organizing Committee, “Approximately 75 attended the meeting with great interest in Little Tokyo; and around 55 attended the session at Gardena JCI to hear more about this new effort.”

Two more meetings are scheduled to be held at Union Church, Third and San Pedro Streets in Little Tokyo, on Saturday, Oct. 20. There will be a session for Japanese-speaking people from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and a session in English for those who could not attend the first two gatherings from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The LTCIF is seeking investors who are willing to invest in the fund (a minimum of $10,000). They will receive a moderate rate of return on investment and at the same time be helping to preserve the historic ethnic community’s heritage and culture.

Everyone is invited to attend and to learn about the LTCIF and how they can participate in this exciting new venture to support the community. More public meetings are being planned for other regions of the Southland.

For information, visit the website (www.littletokyocif.com) or email Bill Watanabe at [email protected] in order to RSVP or to submit questions.