Little Tokyo/Skid Row-Kyo Cultural Community Halloween Ondo Costume Party at Centenary

On Saturday, Oct. 27, from 12 to 4 p.m., the annual Little Tokyo Cultural Community Halloween Ondo Costume Party will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave. (at Third Street) in Little Tokyo.

This year’s free event, an indoors, “rain or shine” event, is for all ages and all are welcome to attend. It will start off with the first of two costume parades at 12:30 p.m., trick-or-treating at 2 p.m., and the second costume parade at 2:30 p.m.

There will be games, contests, music and entertainment throughout the event, plus free snacks, drinks and finger foods for all to enjoy.

In the spirit of culture and community, the party will also include a public ondo at 2:45 p.m., Japanese festival folk dancing that is as fun to join in as it is to watch. It will be a mix of traditional ondo, pop ondo and a few surprises.

Come in a costume, come with your temple, church or organization happi coat, come in yukata, kimono, jinbei or just as you are. Feel free to invite others.

Parking is limited. The church parking lot is a pay lot on Saturdays, so be advised.

For additional information, contact the church office at (213) 617-9097, email [email protected] or visit www.centenarydtla.org.