Meeting on Japantown Peace Plaza Vision Plan

SAN FRANCISCO — The second community meeting on the Japantown Peace Plaza Vision Plan will be held on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Issei Memorial Hall, Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown.

The plan is a community-driven process for the future of Japantown’s central public space that builds on the site’s legacy. Come see initial design concepts that integrate the community’s feedback from the survey and outreach events to date.

“We’re asking the community for their opinion on what they think is successful about each option to refine the concept design as we move forward,” said a spokesperson for the plan. “Your voice is important.”

For updates and surveys, visit http://bit.ly/peaceplazasf. For questions or comments, contact Mike DeGregorio, Rec & Park project manager, at (415) 581-2575 or michael.degregorio[email protected]