Muratsuchi Supports Boycott of Terranea Resort

Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) on Oct. 22 released a statement on the boycott of Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes by women’s rights groups due to allegations of sexual harassment:

“I fully support the boycott against the Terranea resort to fight back against women being sexual harassed on the job,” he said. “Women should feel safe while on the job. Housekeepers, many of whom are working-class immigrants and are often alone in a room unsupervised with hotel customers, are especially vulnerable.

“That’s why I proposed a bill with common-sense protections for them, including requiring panic buttons to summon assistance in an emergency situation. I want to make sure the #MeToo movement leads to safer workplaces for all women.”

On Oct. 18, eight women came forward in a news conference to allege they were sexually harassed while working at Terranea, according to KTLA. One of them, Jasmin Sanchez, accused a supervisor of sending her offensive text messages.

Sandra Pezqueda, who worked as a dishwasher for Terranea, was named a person of the year by **Time** magazine along with other “Silence Breakers” who galvanized the #MeToo movement. She alleged that an employee tried to kiss her while at work and that management terminated her after she complained. Her lawsuit against the resort was eventually settled.

Pezqueda, who praised the coruage of her former colleagues at the news conference, helped put forth a proposal to require panic buttons.

The company said in a statement, “Terranea vehemently denies the allegations being leveled against it by former employees and one current employee that have recently been reported. Terranea has a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment of any kind. We do not comment on pending litigation.”