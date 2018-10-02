‘National (In)security and Civil Rights’ at UC Berkeley

BERKELEY — The UC Berkeley Asian American and Asian Diaspora Studies Program’s 50th Anniversary Symposium Series presents “National (In)security and Civil Rights: Japanese American Incarceration, the Muslim Ban, and the Deportation of Southeast Asians” on Thursday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 100 Boalt Hall on the UC Berkeley campus.

Featured speakers:

• Zahra Billoo, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR)

• Don Tamaki, managing partner with Minami Tamaki LLP and a member of Fred Korematsu’s coram nobis legal team

• Nkauj Iab Yang, director of California Policy and Programs of the Southeast Asian Resource Action Center (SEARAC)

The panel will examine the parallels between Japanese American incarceration during WWII and today’s Muslim ban and deportation of Southeast Asians. It interrogates the rhetoric of national security as justification for state regulations and court decisions that lead to arrest, forced removal, and outright exclusion.

Co-sponsored by the UC Berkeley Japanese American Studies Advisory Committee (JASAC), Asian American Bar Association (AABA), and Asian American Law Journal (AALJ).

Map here: https://www.law.berkeley.edu/admitted-students-jd/orientation-new/law-school-map/

This room is ADA accessible. For accessibility accommodations, contact Lok Siu at [email protected]