NCRR Book to Be Celebrated in San Jose

SAN JOSE — San Jose Nikkei Resisters will celebrate the publication of “NCRR: The Grassroots Struggle for Japanese American Redress and Reparations” on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Yu-Ai Kai Senior Center, 588 N. 4th St. in San Jose Japantown.

Edited by Lane Ryo Hirabayashi and Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress, the book is published by UCLA Asian American Studies Center Press. It addresses such questions as:

How did less than 1 percent of the U.S. population win this historic victory during the conservative era of the Reagan Administration?

How was the movement for redress shaped by the grassroots struggle and the willingness by those incarcerated to speak out?

What lessons can help us fight attacks on civil rights today?

The event will include a panel discussion with editors of the NCRR book and spoken-word poetry. Light refreshments served. Books will be available for purchase.

Co-sponsored by Yu-Ai Kai and Nihonmachi Outreach Committee.

RSVP: [email protected]