OC Japan Fair This Weekend in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA — The OC Japan Fair 2018 will be held from Oct. 19 to 21 at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Dr. in Costa Mesa.

Established in 2009, OC Japan Fair is an opportunity to experience and learn about Japanese food, culture, technology and traditions.

Hours: Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 12 to 10 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Featured performers include:

• Misono, a pop-rock singer-songwriter, actress and TV personality, Friday at 8:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m.

• Anna Umemiya talk show and photo session, Saturday at 6 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

• Layla Lane, an L.A.-based rock duo, Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

• Cosplay Show, Saturday at 5 p.m.

• DJ Meirlin, Saturday at 9 p.m.

• Akaonidaiko, Saturday at 2 p.m., Sunday at 12 p.m.

• Kabuki style music, shamisen and hayashi by Fuji, Saturday at 4 p.m.

• Awa Odori, Saturday at 3 p.m.

• Cali Crisis, featuring Stephanie Yanez and Plasmic, Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

• Kohei, Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

• Ikebana workshop, Saturday at 1:30 p.m., Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

• Mirudaru, Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

• Chi-ka, Friday at 5:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

• Reakt, Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m., Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

• Ring Da Bingo (hip-hop), Friday at 5 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.

• Jinu Park, Sunday at 4 p.m.

Serving as emcees will be actress/models Jennifer Field (Oct. 19) and Samantha Veil (Oct. 20-21).

Food vendors include Arcane Café, Cafe949, Daikokuya, Dan Dan Noodle, Egghausted, Fujiwara Tofu Café, Gaja Okonomiyaki, Geko-Tei, Ito-En, Jasmine’s Sweet Treat, Kobe Wagyu Freaks, Luckyball BBQ, Norigami, Okamoto Kitchen, Rice Balls of Fire, Rockin Gyoza, Sakura Café, Shaved Ice from Japan, Sushi Boy, Takoyaki Tamaen, Tanota, Tenkatori, The Bonks Lab, Umami Katsu 025, Yo’s Crepe,

Admission is $8 general, free for children 6 and under and seniors over 65.

Parking is $8. Enter Gate 8 on Arlington Avenue and park in Lots I and G.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.oc-japanfair.com.