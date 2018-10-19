‘Samurai Rebellion’ at Santa Rosa Library

SANTA ROSA — Central Santa Rosa Library and Matsuri! present Masaki Kobayashi’s “Samurai Rebellion” on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 12 p.m. at Santa Rosa Central Library, 211 E St., Santa Rosa.

In this 1967 classic, the mother of a feudal lord’s only heir is kidnapped away from her husband by the lord. The husband and his samurai father must decide whether to accept the unjust decision, or risk death to get her back. The cast includes Toshiro Mifune, Yoko Tsukasa and Tatsuya Nakadai.

Kobayashi (1916-1996) is also known for such films as “Harakiri,” “Kwaidan” and “The Human Condition,” a trilogy.

Free admission. For more information, call (707) 545-0831.