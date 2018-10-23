‘Samurai Rebellion’ at WLA UMC

“Samurai Rebellion” (1967, 128 minutes), directed by Masaki Kobayashi, will be screened on Friday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at West Los Angeles United Methodist Church, 1913 Purdue Ave., Los Angeles.

The mother of a feudal lord’s only heir is kidnapped away from her husband by the lord. The husband and his samurai father must decide whether to accept the unjust decision, or risk death to get her back. The cast includes Toshirô Mifune, Yôko Tsukasa and Gô Katô.

Kobayashi (1916-1996) is also known for such films as “The Human Condition III: A Soldier’s Prayer” (1961), “The Human Condition I: No Greater Love” (1959), and “Harakiri” (1962).

Parking available in church lot. Japan Movie Night is held on the last Friday of each month. For more information, call (310) 479-1379 or visit www.wlaumc.com.