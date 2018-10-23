‘Seeds of Our Grandmothers’ Dreams’ at 341FSN

Japanese American Women Speak (JAWS), an international network of Nikkei feminist artists dedicated to social change, opened its first public art exhibition, “Seeds of Our Grandmothers’ Dreams,” on Oct. 14 at 341FSN, 341 E. First St. in Little Tokyo, and is holding a series of accompanying workshops.

The featured artists — Mitsuko Brooks, Yuki Eto, Tani Ikeda, Kozy Kitchens, Sonomi Kobayashi, MariNaomi, kyoko nakamaru, Yuko Shimizu, diana tsuchida, Hannah Watanabe-Rocco, Rosie Yasukoshi, and Sharon Yamato — reimagines the dreams their elders once had before being forced into concentration camps. Their works will be on view until Sunday, Oct. 28.

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, Oct. 23: “A Founding Spirit: Returning to Our Origin Story,” 5:30-7:30 p.m. Armory Center for the Arts Executive Director Leslie Ito will moderate a talk story circle.

Wednesday, Oct. 24: “Dreaming for the Collective: Calling in the Sacred on the Full Moon,” 7-8:30 p.m. Kyoko Takenaka and kyoko nakamaru invite Asian American femmes to dream into ancestral healing using sound, music, meditation and poetry.

Thursday, Oct. 25: “Beyond the Personal: Things We Learned from Camp,” 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Limited to 12 people. RSVP to [email protected]

JAWS Tiny Couch Performances, 6-8:30 p.m. Musician Rey Fukuda and singer Danielle Oda will share new original works in an intimate living-room setting. RSVP: [email protected]

Friday, Oct. 26: Film screening, 7-9 p.m. Renee Tajima-Peña’s “My America … Or Honk If You Love Buddha,” followed by short films and discussion with filmmakers Tani Ikeda, Kyoko Takenaka, Sharon Yamato and Hannah Watanabe-Rocco.

Saturday, Oct. 27: “Farming as Justice Work,” 1-3 p.m. Kellee Matsushita will discuss seed sovereignty as a tool to build community power and reclaim ancestral knowledge.

Japanese American Women Author’s Panel, 3:45-5 p.m. Featuring activist, essayist and poet Mitsuye Yamada will read some of her new works, followed by a discussion by Keiko Agena, Yumi Sakugawa and MariNaomi, moderated by Tani Ikeda.

Sunday, Oct. 28: JAWS pizza party planning session and deinstallation, 1-4 p.m.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit http://japaneseamericanwomenspeak.com.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo