Sonny Chiba to Appear at Screening of ‘Doberman Cop’

Beyond Fest will screen “Doberman Cop” (Doberuman Deka, 1977, 90 minutes), starring Sonny Chiba, on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 3 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood.

Chiba will be on hand to sign merchandise in the lobby at 2 p.m. and take part in a post-screening discussion.

Directed by Kinji Fukasaku and based on the manga by Buronson and Shinji Hiramatsu, this is a one-of-a-kind cop movie featuring Chiba as tough-as-nails Joji Kano from Okinawa, who is investigating a savage murder in Tokyo’s nightlife scene.

Settling between Fukasaku’s masterful “Battles Without Honor and Humanity” series, this is the yakuza genre elevated to art form, as Joji takes on all kinds of bikers, drug pushers and lowlifes — none of whom suspect that this seemingly naïve man will never relinquish his bear-trap grip.

With Fukasaku regulars filling out the secondary cast and Chiba at a charismatic peak, its a pure shot of adrenaline to the heart, delivered with the force of a chest kick.

In Japanese with English subtitles. Recommended for age 17 and over. Tickets are $12 general, $8 for American Cinematheque members, plus service fee if ordered online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3618122.

For more information on Beyond Fest: http://beyondfest.com/2018-films/

For more information on the venue: www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/egyptian_theatre_events

Chiba, 79, was one of the first actors to achieve stardom through his skills in martial arts, initially in Japan and later before an international audience. He is also a singer, producer and director. Known for the “Yakuza Cop,” “Yakuza Wolf,” and “Street Fighter” film series, among others, Chiba has also appeared in American films, including “Kill Bill Vol. 1,” “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” and “Sushi Girl.”