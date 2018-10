St. Francis Xavier Chapel-Japanese Catholic Center will hold its annual Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Maryknoll Auditorium, 222 S. Hewitt St. (between Second and Third streets), Los Angeles.

The menu includes green salad, spaghetti with Old World meat sauce, bread, desserts and beverages.

Donation: $10. For more information, call (213) 626-2279.