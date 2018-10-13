This Sunday on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Oct. 14, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

• Celebrate Filipino American History Month at UNDSCVRD SF Creative Night Market, featuring an all-female Filipina American musical lineup called Pinay Power. Enjoy local artisans, Filipino food, live music and dance performances – Saturday, Oct. 20, 4 p.m. at 401 Minna St., San Francisco.

• “Asian Pacific America” goes on the road to the historic Seven Mile House in Brisbane. The former stagecoach stop, now an iconic restaurant, is a unique blend of American history and Filipino culture.

• Ruby Ibarra, a Bay Area rapper, singer and songwriter, talks about how she uses hip-hop as a platform to tell her story of growing up as a Filipino immigrant in America. She performs her original song, “Someday.”

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).

