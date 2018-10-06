This Sunday on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Oct. 7, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

• The Bay Area Premiere of the musical “Allegiance” runs at the Contra Costa Civic Theatre in El Cerrito. Hear from cast members Vinh Nguyen and Anne Yumi Kobori as they talk about this important story inspired by the true-life experiences of Japanese Americans during World War II.

• Bay Area Diwali – Festival of Lights will showcase multicultural music, dance, arts and crafts, fun and food to celebrate one of the biggest Indian holidays of the year.

• Learn how Notre Dame High School in San Jose is preparing its students to be “Women of Impact.”

• Shilpa Padwekar of Crazy Feet Fusion performs a traditional Indian dance to Bollywood music, adding a modern element to a colorful performance.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/asianpacificamerica/