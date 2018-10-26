This Week on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Oct. 28, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

• Filmmaker Jody Stillwater talks about the power of symbolism in his films, described as having “a modern and transforming approach to visual semiotics, grounded in realism and classical narrative.”

• Christine Bunuan, an actress from Vacaville, is currently plays the role of Gigi in the national tour of “Miss Saigon,” a show she has loved since high school. She is excited to share this story across the country. “Asian Pacific America” met up with Bunuan in San Francisco, where the production is currently showing through Nov. 4. She talks about her acting career from an Asian American perspective.

• Musical duo Cloud Like Steps performs their original song “Chance.”

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186). For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/asianpacificamerica/