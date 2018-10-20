This Week on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Oct. 21, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

• The Cinematografo International Film Festival is an annual film exhibition series that aims to showcase emerging filmmaking talent from around the world, focusing on issues of representation and inclusivity.

• The Dandan Performing Arts Center aims to deliver high-quality contemporary music and arts education for all, regardless of socio-economic constraints.

• Eskabo Daan Filipino Martial Arts demonstrates some simple self-defense techniques designed for children. The Pilipino Bayanihan Resource Center has teamed up with Eskabo Daan to help provide a safe space for the youth program in Daly City.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/asianpacificamerica/