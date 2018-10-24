Three Showings of ‘Spirited Away’

“Spirited Away” (2001, 125 minutes), part of GKIDS’ Studio Ghibli Fest 2018, will be screened at selected theaters on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed); Monday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. (subtitled); and Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. (dubbed).

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s wondrous fantasy adventure is a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of animation.

Chihiro’s family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastical spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world.

Overflowing with imaginative creatures and thrilling storytelling, “Spirited Away” became a worldwide smash hit, and is one the most critically acclaimed films of all time.

Studio Ghibli Fest 2018 concludes with Miyazaki’s “Castle in the Sky” on Nov. 18, 19 and 20.

For theater locations and reservations, go to www.fathomevents.com.